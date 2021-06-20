iEthereum Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (IETH)

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. One iEthereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iEthereum has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $162.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, iEthereum has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00059706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.44 or 0.00751337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00043982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00083302 BTC.

iEthereum Profile

iEthereum (IETH) is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for iEthereum is iethereum.trade . iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling iEthereum

