Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Illumina were worth $17,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,374,888. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Shares of ILMN opened at $456.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.47. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 106.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

