IMA Wealth Inc. Acquires 269,310 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15,841.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,310 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

NYSE GE traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 82,064,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,109,242. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

