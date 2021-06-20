IMA Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. IMA Wealth Inc. owned 0.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,431 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,833,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,380,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,456,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,805,000 after acquiring an additional 317,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,068,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after acquiring an additional 297,427 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.74. 271,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,682. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.77.

