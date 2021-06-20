IMA Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,586 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 2,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.06.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $230.53. 4,481,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,169. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $116.73 and a 52 week high of $236.80. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $9,144,828 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

