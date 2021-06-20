IMA Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 11,604 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $174,503,000 after acquiring an additional 195,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.88. 9,316,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.93 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.91.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

