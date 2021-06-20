IMA Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,224 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 744,796 shares of company stock valued at $58,526,894. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

CVS stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.40. 8,800,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,042,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.59. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.