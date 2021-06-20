IMA Wealth Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 134,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after acquiring an additional 24,363 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $3,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $3.57 on Friday, hitting $265.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,770,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,470. The stock has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.77%.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

