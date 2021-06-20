IMA Wealth Inc. Purchases 152,501 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,501 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.3% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc. owned about 0.75% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 96,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 13,883 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 63,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 91,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,074,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 255,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 73,834 shares in the last quarter.

BSCM stock remained flat at $$21.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. 246,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,355. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $21.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64.

