IMA Wealth Inc. Purchases 22,531 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,531 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 493,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,615,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.87.

NYSE CARR traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,343,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.57. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

