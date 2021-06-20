IMA Wealth Inc. Purchases 3,233 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,321 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $242.78. 7,822,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,653,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $224.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.43.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

In other salesforce.com news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $173,407.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 948,129 shares in the company, valued at $204,748,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,670 shares of company stock valued at $51,713,672. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

