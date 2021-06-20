ImageCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $69,319.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $344,520.50 and $69,319.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,224,524 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

