Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,752 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.54% of Incyte worth $274,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.28. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

