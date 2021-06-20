INT (INT) Market Cap Hits $4.30 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. INT has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, INT has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get INT alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00098755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00061626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00024541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.28 or 0.00771676 BTC.

INT Profile

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.