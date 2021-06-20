IOST Trading 15.5% Lower This Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One IOST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $381.95 million and $99.53 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00098910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00059597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00024501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.43 or 0.00753247 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

