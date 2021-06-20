iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Holdings Trimmed by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up about 1.2% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $80.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.43. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

