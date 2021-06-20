iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Lowered by All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,727 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 5.7% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.13. 54,023,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,901,898. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $136.29 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.