iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $20,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $127.18 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

