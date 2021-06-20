ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to report $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. ITT posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

ITT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

NYSE ITT traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.21. 620,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,923. ITT has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $101.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ITT by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,860,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 144,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.