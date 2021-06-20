JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 839,966 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,931,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 839,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.36% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $50,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 550,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 53,733 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,327,000 after acquiring an additional 919,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,755,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 124,809 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.69. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. Research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

