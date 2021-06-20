JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.21% of SMART Global worth $48,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,081,000 after buying an additional 101,662 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 5,103.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after buying an additional 450,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 274,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In other news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $173,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,024,123 shares of company stock worth $102,110,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

SMART Global stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 0.95. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.