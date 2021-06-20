JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.94% of Essent Group worth $50,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $141,501.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESNT opened at $44.66 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

