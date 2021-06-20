JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,782,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.18% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $48,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPP opened at $28.16 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -703.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

