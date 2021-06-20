JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,371,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.04% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $52,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.60. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. Research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

