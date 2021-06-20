JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 112,202 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 948,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,202 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.56% of Seer worth $47,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter valued at $16,842,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Seer in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seer in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Seer in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of SEER stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44. Seer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

