JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 143,914 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.91% of STAG Industrial worth $48,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after purchasing an additional 754,573 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,794,000 after purchasing an additional 88,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302,059 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,301,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 80,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,164,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,790,000 after purchasing an additional 521,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.89.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

