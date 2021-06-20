JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 20,596 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,106,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.41% of Open Text worth $52,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Open Text by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,547 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Open Text by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Open Text by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 416,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 77,511 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Open Text by 11.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,126,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,657,000 after acquiring an additional 409,262 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on OTEX. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.