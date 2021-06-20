JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,151,813 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 368.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151,813 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.95% of iHeartMedia worth $49,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IHRT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.30.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

