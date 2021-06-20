JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 1,525,012 Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,525,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,042,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.81% of Sana Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

SANA opened at $22.50 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of -1.95.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

