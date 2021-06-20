JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.93% of CIT Group worth $47,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.43) earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

