JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.47% of LPL Financial worth $52,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 18.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 1,260.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $19,964,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in LPL Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial stock opened at $134.61 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.27 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at $33,909,825.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.72.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.