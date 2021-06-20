JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $44,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE:MKC opened at $86.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.