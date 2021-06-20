JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.67% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $55,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,359,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.18.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $100.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SFBS shares. Hovde Group downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

