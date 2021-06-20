JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,699 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.10% of Adient worth $45,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adient by 3.1% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,152,000 after purchasing an additional 381,935 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 85.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

ADNT opened at $41.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.29. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

