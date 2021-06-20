JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $47.69 Million Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,379,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.53% of Relay Therapeutics worth $47,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,066 shares of company stock worth $4,490,812 over the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.