JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $51.77 Million Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.59% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $51,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 687.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CATY. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $38.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.35.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

