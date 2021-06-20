JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $52.46 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,432,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,342 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.61% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $52,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,591,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 232,589 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,272,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,462,000 after purchasing an additional 83,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.39 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.04.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

