JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $53.06 Million Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,273,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 172,339 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.57% of Heron Therapeutics worth $53,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

