JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 243.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,630 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of DoorDash worth $54,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.72.

DASH opened at $167.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.56. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 11,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,600,679.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,997,151 shares of company stock worth $1,199,462,511. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

