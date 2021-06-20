JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,796,837 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,165 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.36% of Franklin Resources worth $53,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Franklin Resources by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,211,000 after buying an additional 912,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $811,135,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Franklin Resources by 63.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,601,000 after buying an additional 507,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

NYSE BEN opened at $31.43 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.68. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,182 shares of company stock valued at $843,454. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.