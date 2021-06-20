JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,623,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.89% of Kronos Bio worth $47,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kronos Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In related news, Director Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $415,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 158,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,475 in the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRON opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.48. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

