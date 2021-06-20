JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 117.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,216 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.36% of Alliant Energy worth $48,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,492 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,681,000 after acquiring an additional 885,481 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,439,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,384,000 after acquiring an additional 84,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

