JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 441,047 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,047 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.54% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $53,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $48.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

