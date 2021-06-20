JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 608,691 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 604.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 608,691 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $48,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITB opened at $67.33 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.37.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

