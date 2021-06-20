JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 85,639 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,639 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of Cerner worth $57,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $265,305,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $141,898,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth $112,876,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cerner by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,628,000 after purchasing an additional 886,053 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $65.78 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

