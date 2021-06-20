JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,042,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.77% of Viant Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $278,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $322,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $347,000. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viant Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

