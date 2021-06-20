JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $53,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 481,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after acquiring an additional 52,233 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 764.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,650,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27.

