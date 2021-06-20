JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 161,776 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.86% of Stifel Financial worth $57,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SF. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SF opened at $60.57 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.89.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.