JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 209,814 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.37% of Guardant Health worth $56,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 895.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 49.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GH. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $758,553.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,583.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GH opened at $120.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.95.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

