JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,285 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,533 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.26% of Citrix Systems worth $44,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $152,125.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $359,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,462 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

CTXS opened at $115.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.65. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

